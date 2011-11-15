HONG KONG Nov 15 International fund
management company Neuberger Berman Group said on Tuesday it has
raised about $720 million for a global fund for investment in
private equity funds.
"We see attractive investment opportunities in private
equity in the coming years," the company said in a press
release, adding that the fund of funds will invest in buyouts,
distressed and venture capital funds globally.
Since January 2010, Neuberger Berman has raised over $1.5
billion in private equity fund of funds.
Neuberger Berman said it managed approximately $17 billion
in alternatives assets for institutional and individual
investors as of the end of September. The company invests in
private equity funds as well as hedge funds.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Stephen Aldred; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)