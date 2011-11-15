Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 22, 2016

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.544

Yield 2.473 pct

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161 bp

Over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL

Payment Date November 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0707700919

