Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 275 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 5, 2013

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 102.22

Payment Date November 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct Selling, 0.125 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.525 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0521016039

