* Airline, unions face Nov 21 deadline to avoid binding
arbitration
* Qantas says pursuing Malaysian tie-up for new airline
* Shares up as much as 7.6 pct, highest in more than three
months
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Nov 16 Australia's Qantas Airways
(QAN.AX) is hopeful of reaching an agreement with three key
unions by a Nov. 21 deadline, its chief executive said on
Wednesday, after it grounded its fleet last month in a desperate
bid to end industrial disputes.
The optimistic comments, just days before the deadline
imposed after the government intervened in the dispute, sent
Qantas shares up as much as 7.6 percent to their highest in more
than three months.
"Qantas hopes for a positive resolution and lack of any
negative comments from parties is adding to the certainty and
boosting the shares," said Michael McCarthy, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets.
The airline's shares were up 4.2 percent at A$1.72
by 0245 GMT, compared with a broader market down 0.5
percent.
Qantas has held talks over the past two weeks with the three
unions representing its pilots, aircraft engineers and baggage
handlers, which are all wary about the airline's moves to cut
costs and set up new Asia-based airlines.
"We continue to be hopeful we can reach an agreement,"
Joyce told reporters, speaking at an event to mark the airline's
91st anniversary against the backdrop of Boeing's (BA.N) 787
Dreamliner.
Qantas, along with its low cost unit JetStar, has ordered 50
Dreamliners with the first aircraft set to be delivered by mid
next year.
The federal government intervened as a result of the
grounding, and workplace umpire Fair Work Australia ordered an
end to the industrial action.
The ruling gives both side until Monday to settle the
dispute or submit to binding arbitration. There could also be an
extension of negotiations if the parties agree.
PREMIUM ASIAN AIRLINE
Qantas shares, which have lost nearly a third of their value
this year, touched a near-record low this year as the dispute
with the unions escalated and forward bookings dived.
The shares have recovered 14 percent since the government
intervention as it provided certainty to Qantas operations
during the busy Christmas holidays.
A spokesman for The Australian and International Pilots
Association declined to comment on the progress of talks.
The pilots union said last week it had launched court
proceedings challenging an order to end industrial action at
Qantas, though the union said it remains fully committed to
negotiating an outcome with the airline. [ID:nL4E7MA0RM]
The Transport Workers Union and the Australian Licensed
Aircraft Engineers Association, the other two unions at the
centre of the dispute, were not immediately available for
comment.
Union leaders and Qantas workers in Britain said in a
statement they planned to hold a rally outside the Australian
High Commission in London later on Wednesday.
Qantas is under pressure to cut costs as its international
business is operating in the red, and is looking to grow by
setting up two new airlines in Asia, including a premium airline
joint venture, which would not be subject to the constraints
Qantas faces at home.
Joyce said the airline had held "productive" talks with
Malaysia's two major airlines, Malaysian Airline System (MAS)
MASM.KL and AirAsia (AIRA.KL) about plan to set up a premium
airline.
Qantas is also talking to Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) on
the premium airline plan. Successful talks could lead to
locating the airline either in Singapore or Malaysia to tap the
soaring inbound and outbound Asian travel and lower costs.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by
Ed Davies)
