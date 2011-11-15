SEOUL, Nov 16 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >HSBC's Asia economist and fellow experts speak to media on the bank's 2012 economic forecasts on Korea. TOP STORIES >MBK, Thailand's EGCO among GS Power stake bidders >SK Tel deploy LTE networks nationwide by April 2012 >S.Korea October LNG imports rise 9 pct y/y >Daelim says wins $1.1 bln Philippines plant order >Korea LNG inventory over 95pct of storage capacity

MARKETS >Seoul shares end down, LG Display, defensives buck >S.Korea won down as Italy debt costs spike

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward formation of a new Italian government and stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy. *Oil prices rose on Tuesday on supportive data that pointed to continued economic growth in the fourth quarter, sending U.S. crude to a 16-week peak and offsetting concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will keep spreading. * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as stronger economic data fueled gains in technology stocks, but the euro fell against the dollar on fears that the European debt crisis could engulf top-rated nations such as France. *Seoul shares fell on Tuesday hurt by losses in financials and refiners, with rekindled worries about the debt crisis in Europe adding to downward pressure.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd said subsidiary Hyundai Green Food Co Ltd acquired 2.2 million shares of Livart Furniture Co Ltd, South Korea's second largest home furniture company, for 20.4 billion won($18.1 million). >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will invest 7 trillion-8 trillion won in its non-memory semiconductor business next year to deal with an expanding market, the company said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1126.150 Korean Won)

