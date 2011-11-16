HONG KONG Nov 16 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], the world's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, expects sales of its consumer devices to increase by about a third to $6-7 billion this year, as it diversifies into the booming mobile and tablet markets, its deputy chairman said.

"It's our aim to become one of the top global handset makers within the next two years, not only in terms of hardware, but also in terms of innovation," Guo Ping told Reuters in his first interview with foreign media.

Huawei, whose switches, routers and hubs power and connect telecoms networks, entered the consumer device market in 2004. It has since launched a series of dongles, cell phones, smartphones and tablet PCs.

Last year, the consumer devices business chalked up revenues of 30.75 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), accounting for 17 percent of total sales at Huawei, which is based in the booming southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Telecom gear sales made up most of the rest.

After gaining a strong foothold in the telecoms network gear market, Huawei has been putting more focus on selling network equipment to a wider range of businesses, and moving aggressively into handsets.

In the third quarter, Huawei ranked ninth in the world in handset sales, according to latest data from Gartner.

On Monday, it said it would pay $530 million to buy the 49 percent stake it does not already own in a joint venture with U.S. partner Symantec Corp (SYMC.O), boosting its portfolio of products for its enterprise unit. [ID:nN1E7AD1UK]

"I don't think there will be layoffs," Guo said, adding that discussions were ongoing on how to integrate the business.

Guo also said Huawei would continue to invest in the United States, unfazed by obstacles it faces there, especially in the politically sensitive telecommunications sector.

