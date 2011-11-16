(Adds Manroland, ExxonMobil, Kelly Services and others)
Nov 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Peabody Energy has acquired 90 percent of its
Australian takeover target Macarthur Coal, allowing the
U.S. coal miner to compulsorily buy the remaining shares and
increase its offer to A$4.9 billion ($4.98 billion).
** Apartment landlord Equity Residential has emerged
as the lead bidder to buy a 53 percent stake in rival Archstone
and has offered more than $2.5 billion in cash and stock for the
deal, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with
the situation.
** ConocoPhillips plans to sell its interest in two
U.S. pipeline companies for $2 billion as part of its strategy
to shed assets it no longer considers strategic. In addition
Conoco will sell its stake in the Seaway Crude Pipeline Co to a
unit of Enbridge Inc.
** Plains All American Pipeline LP said takeover
target SemGroup Corp must defer the IPO of its limited
partnership until it starts talks on Plains' unsolicited $1
billion bid.
** China's Shandong Gold Group, the parent of
Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd and a big gold producer,
has made a $1 billion offer to acquire Brazil's Jaguar Mining
Inc , two sources close to the deal told
Reuters.
** ExxonMobil has agreed to sell its Swiss fuel
supply business, Esso Schweiz, to Azeri national oil company
SOCAR, giving the Caspian energy power access to end-users in
Europe.
** Broker INTL FCStone has agreed to acquire the ring
dealing seat on the London Metal Exchange formerly held by MF
Global, industry sources said.
** Fifth Third Bancorp will look more closely at
buying rival banks in 2012 as one way to use its excess capital,
Chief Financial Officer Daniel Poston said.
** Alta Ventures Mexico sold its stake in Rhomobile to
Motorola Solutions Inc for an undisclosed amount.
** Kelly Services Inc said it acquired TradiçãO
Tecnologia E ServiçOs Ltda, a top national service provider in
Brazil.
** Italian utility Enel is pursuing upstream
stakes in several gas liquefaction projects in the Atlantic
Basin, both as a buyer and an investor, citing global growth in
demand and misguided policies that have endangered Europe's
access to gas.
** Talks about joint power production ventures between
Russia's Gazprom and German utility RWE
could be extended beyond the end of the year, RWE and Gazprom
said on Wednesday.
** German printing machinery maker Manroland
may be on its way to getting a new owner soon, two
people familiar with the plans said. The sources told Reuters an
investor from Europe who is in the field of machine engineering
sector wants to acquire Manroland.
** Philips Electronics' planned sale of its
loss-making television business to a joint venture with Hong
Kong-listed TPV Technology Ltd may be cancelled if the
operations' performance "materially" worsens, a Dutch newspaper
said on Wednesday.
** Mitsubishi Corp will buy U.S. investment adviser
PCG Asset Management as it moves to bolster its pension advisory
services in Japan, the Nikkei business newspaper said on its
website.
** Terzetto Capital bought more than 8.7 million shares in
Yanlord Land Group, raising its stake to 5.1 percent
from 4.65 percent, the Singapore-listed Chinese developer said
in a regulatory filing.
** Western Digital is set to win EU regulatory
approval to acquire Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive
business after agreeing to sell some operations to alleviate
competition concerns, two persons familiar with the case
said.
** The chief executive of UniCredit, whose market
capitalisation has shrunk to 14 billion euros, ruled out the
bank becoming a takeover target, he said in an interview with
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.
** Dubai-based Rasmala Investment Bank, which counts
Deutsche Bank among its shareholders, is seeking the
potential sale of its business and has reached out to several
regional players to gauge interest, two sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
** Qatar Telecom has acquired a further 7.45
percent of StarHub, Singapore's second biggest telecom
company, through its Asia Mobile Holdings joint venture with
Singapore Technologies Telemedia.
** South Korea's GS Engineering & Construction
said it has bought Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain's
environmental unit Inima for 231 million euros.
** Nutreco, the Dutch animal and fish feed
producer, said it would sell part of its north European feed
business, paving the way for acquisitions in emerging markets
where it expects rising incomes to drive demand for meat, fish
and dairy produce.
** State-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO)
plans to pick advisers next month to sell its 9.9 percent stake
in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd, a source
familiar with the situation said.
** Sucrogen, the Australia-based sugar unit of
Singapore-listed Wilmar International Ltd, said on
Wednesday it agreed to buy the assets of Proserpine Co-operative
Sugar Milling Association for A$120 million.
** U.S.-listed software company iGate said on
Wednesday it plans to delist shares of its Indian unit Patni
Computer Systems to obtain full ownership of the
company and intends to fund the acquisition of the shares
through debt.
** Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud will buy
Brazilian supermarket chain Prezunic.
** TradeStation Group Inc said it had agreed to buy U.S.
forex brokerage IBFX Holdings LLC.
** JSM Indochina sold its Phnom Penh properties for
$33.7 million.
** Ameristar Casinos Inc said it had agreed to buy
a 41-acre casino resort development site in Springfield,
Massachusetts for for $16 million.
** Conmed Healthcare Management Inc said it had
terminated its merger agreement with Ayelet Investments LLC and
agreed to pay a termination fee of $2.3 million.
** Providence Equity Partners, a U.S.-based private equity
firm, is looking at buying Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment
(MLSE), the owner of Toronto's NHL and NBA sports teams,
according to a report by the Toronto Star newspaper.
** Trifast PLC said it has agreed to acquire the
entire issued share capital of Power Steel and Electro-plating
Works Sdn Bhd, a private Malaysian company which manufactures
and distributes industrial fastenings, for Malaysian Ringgit
73.6 million.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)