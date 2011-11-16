(Adds Kleinwort Benson, Pipeline Financial and others)

The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup's Global Transaction Services (GTS) said Munir Nanji would also head its public sector business. Nanji is currently the regional head, bank services group, Asia Pacific.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Ian Ewart as head of products, services and marketing. Ewart assumes overall responsibility for products and services with immediate effect, in addition to his existing responsibilities for marketing.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

Northern Trust, a provider of financial services for individuals, families and institutions, named Katherine Ellis Nixon as Chief Investment Officer for its personal financial services. Nixon joined the company in 2004 as a senior portfolio manager.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL

Paul Jenks was promoted to the board of Markel International, a subsidiary of Markel Corp. Jenks has been with the insurer since its formation in 2001.

KLEINWORT BENSON

The wealth management services provider Kleinwort Benson named Stephen Rothwell as head of wealth management. Previously, Rothwell was the head of business development at Schroders Private Banking.

PIPELINE FINANCIAL

Pipeline Financial Group Inc named a new executive chairman, indicating the "dark pool" operator plans to move forward after U.S. securities regulators last month fined a unit for misleading customers.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday its deputy CEO Marco Morelli will take over the powers of Chief Executive after Corrado Passera left the position following his appointment as minister in Italy's new government.

SHERBROOK SBK SPORT

Sherbrook SBK Sport Corp said its Chief Financial Officer, Marc Andre Watson has resigned.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

RBC Wealth Management has hired a veteran Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager to head its New York area office branches, the firm said on Wednesday.