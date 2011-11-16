(Adds Kleinwort Benson, Pipeline Financial and others)
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup's Global Transaction Services (GTS) said Munir
Nanji would also head its public sector business. Nanji is
currently the regional head, bank services group, Asia Pacific.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
named Ian Ewart as head of products, services and marketing.
Ewart assumes overall responsibility for products and services
with immediate effect, in addition to his existing
responsibilities for marketing.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
Northern Trust, a provider of financial services for
individuals, families and institutions, named Katherine Ellis
Nixon as Chief Investment Officer for its personal financial
services. Nixon joined the company in 2004 as a senior portfolio
manager.
MARKEL INTERNATIONAL
Paul Jenks was promoted to the board of Markel
International, a subsidiary of Markel Corp. Jenks has
been with the insurer since its formation in 2001.
KLEINWORT BENSON
The wealth management services provider Kleinwort Benson
named Stephen Rothwell as head of wealth management. Previously,
Rothwell was the head of business development at Schroders
Private Banking.
PIPELINE FINANCIAL
Pipeline Financial Group Inc named a new executive chairman,
indicating the "dark pool" operator plans to move forward after
U.S. securities regulators last month fined a unit for
misleading customers.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday its deputy CEO
Marco Morelli will take over the powers of Chief Executive after
Corrado Passera left the position following his appointment as
minister in Italy's new government.
SHERBROOK SBK SPORT
Sherbrook SBK Sport Corp said its Chief Financial
Officer, Marc Andre Watson has resigned.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
RBC Wealth Management has hired a veteran Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney manager to head its New York area office branches,
the firm said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)