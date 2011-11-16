November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AfDB)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date September 02, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.54
Reoffer Yield 1.134 pct
Spread Minus 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $1.25
billion when fungible
ISIN US008281BA42
