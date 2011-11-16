(Agency corrects the version published on 15 November, which incorrectly
stated Societe Generale's share in Rosbank. A corrected version follows.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16- Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Rosbank's (RB;
'BBB+'/Positive) issue of 8.95% senior unsecured bonds series BO-3 with a
nominal value of RUB10bn, a Long-term rating of 'BBB+' and a National Long-term
rating of 'AAA(rus)'.
RB is a 82.4% owned subsidiary of France-based Societe Generale
(SG; 'A+'/Stable), and was ranked within the ten largest Russian banks by assets
at end-Q311.
RB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is driven by potential support the bank
may receive from its majority shareholder, and constrained by the Russian
Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG has a strong propensity to
support the bank, especially given the ongoing consolidation of SG's Russian
bank assets around RB. Specifically, the merger of RB with Bank Societe Generale
Vostok (BSGV, was 100%-owned by SG), completed in July 2011, resulted in BSGV
ceasing to exist as a separate legal entity, while the merged bank continuing to
operate under RB's name. In accordance with the merger plan RB also purchased
Delta Credit and Russfinance Bank from SG in January 2011.