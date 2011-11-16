(Agency corrects the version published on 15 November, which incorrectly stated Societe Generale's share in Rosbank. A corrected version follows.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16- Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Rosbank's (RB; 'BBB+'/Positive) issue of 8.95% senior unsecured bonds series BO-3 with a nominal value of RUB10bn, a Long-term rating of 'BBB+' and a National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)'.

RB is a 82.4% owned subsidiary of France-based Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Stable), and was ranked within the ten largest Russian banks by assets at end-Q311.

RB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is driven by potential support the bank may receive from its majority shareholder, and constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG has a strong propensity to support the bank, especially given the ongoing consolidation of SG's Russian bank assets around RB. Specifically, the merger of RB with Bank Societe Generale Vostok (BSGV, was 100%-owned by SG), completed in July 2011, resulted in BSGV ceasing to exist as a separate legal entity, while the merged bank continuing to operate under RB's name. In accordance with the merger plan RB also purchased Delta Credit and Russfinance Bank from SG in January 2011.