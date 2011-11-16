NOvember 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler Canada Finance

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 25, 2015

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 100.605

Reoffer price 99.605

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.0 pct selling, 0.375 pct

M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0708794689

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)