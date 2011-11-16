November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No. 1
Guarantor Canada through CMHC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount C$2.0 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2022
Coupon 2.65 pct
Issue price 99.778
Reoffer price 99.778
Yield 2.675 pct
Spread 56 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct June 01, 2021 CDOR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount C$1.75 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2017
Coupon 3-month CDOR + 20bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month CDOR + 20bp
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets,
CIBC World Markets & National Bank Financial
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Canada
