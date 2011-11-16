November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe des Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone

(APRR)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.647

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 372.3 bp

Over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR

Payment Date November 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Lloyds, Natixis, SGCIB

Santander GBM & MUSI

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees XXX

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)