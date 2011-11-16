March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Trust certificate priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

Issuer ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman)

Limited

Issue Amount $500 mln

Maturity Date November 22, 2016

Coupon 4.071

Issue price Par

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 317.9 bp

over the UST

Payment Date November 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) ADCB, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,

JP Morgan & SCB

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 2000-1

Governing Law English

