March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Trust certificate priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC
Issuer ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman)
Limited
Issue Amount $500 mln
Maturity Date November 22, 2016
Coupon 4.071
Issue price Par
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 317.9
bp
over the UST
Payment Date November 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) ADCB, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
JP Morgan & SCB
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 2000-1
Governing Law English
