* Sees trade finance tightening for some customers
* Expects heightened volatility to persist
* Says conditions not as bad as late 2008
* To continue pursuing acquisitions
* Shares up 1 pct, outpace market
By Sonali Paul and Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Nov 17 BHP Billiton (BHP.AX),
the world's biggest miner, has turned more wary on the outlook
for commodity markets as some players face tighter access to
credit, but said conditions are not as bad as during the global
financial crisis.
BHP and rivals such as Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L)
and Anglo American (AAL.L) have warned that markets are likely
to remain volatile in the near term, but BHP is the first to
highlight that customers are starting to face tougher credit
conditions.
"The heightened volatility and uncertain economic outlook
are expected to continue to weigh on sentiment in the markets
for our commodities," Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told
shareholders at the group's annual meeting in Australia.
However, in comments later to reporters he was at pains to
stress that BHP is big and diversified enough to be trading
profitably despite the headwinds. He said its iron ore, copper,
coal, oil and gas businesses were holding up well, while
conditions were tough in nickel, aluminium and manganese.
He also played down concerns about tighter credit
conditions, saying they were affecting mainly smaller companies,
not BHP's major customers.
"No, we don't have the blind panic of people not trusting
each other," Kloppers told reporters. "We don't have the
conditions we had in 2008."
The company's outlook was more cautious than at its annual
meeting in London a month ago, largely due to the sudden turn in
Italy's debt crisis.
Kloppers said while Chinese steel mills had been rattled by
Italy's credit crisis, he remained confident that the Chinese
government would continue to target 8 percent economic growth.
Investors were unperturbed about the less upbeat outlook,
pushing BHP's shares up 1.1 percent in a broader market that
closed 0.3 percent higher, as the challenging outlook is already
baked into its share price.
"It's there for everyone to see, the world's a much more
uncertain place at this juncture than what it has been over the
last couple of years," said Tim Schroeders, a portfolio manager
at Pengana Capital.
"It's prudent for BHP to bring that to everyone's attention
and highlight that the world has changed and that it is a
difficult operating environment."
BHP's Australian shares have fallen around 25 percent since
hitting their high for the year in April as the outlook for the
global economy has darkened, broadly mirroring the performance
of Rio over the same period but underperforming a decline of
around 15 percent in the wider market .
Kloppers reiterated that customers had turned cautious in
managing their stocks and some had cut production.
"We are also aware that for some of the people we do
business with, there has been tightening in both the
availability of trade finance and the terms on which it can be
accessed," he said.
In contrast to some of its customers facing tougher credit
conditions, BHP itself had no difficulty raising $3 billion
overnight in the bond market at what bankers considered a good
price. [ID:nWNAS4848]
STILL SELLING EVERYTHING
Kloppers said that despite challenging conditions, the
company was still able to sell everything it was producing and
its customers were continuing to buy all their contracted
volumes.
"There's nothing that we've seen with regard to the large
consumer nations and China and Asia in general that gives us
cause for concern," said James Bruce, portfolio manager at
Perpetual Investments, which owns BHP shares.
After delivering a record $21.7 billion profit in the last
financial year, the Australian Shareholders Association pressed
BHP to hand back more cash to shareholders, following a $10
billion share buyback completed earlier this year, rather than
chasing more acquisitions.
Chairman Jacques Nasser stuck to the company's line that it
would always consider buybacks alongside potential acquisitions
and its plans to spend $80 billion in the five years to 2015 to
expand iron ore, coal, copper, uranium and natural gas
production.
"We'll continue to pursue acquisitions where we believe they
represent value for shareholders," Nasser told shareholders.
Known as "The Big Australian," BHP has run into repeated
regulatory hurdles with deals to expand its iron ore operations.
Regulators also stymied its attempt last year to diversify into
agricultural minerals with a $39 billion hostile bid for
Canada's Potash Corp.
Despite shaky global markets, analysts are still expecting
the company to post 7 percent profit growth this year to another
record around $23.2 billion.
Iron ore miners, led by Brazil's Vale (VALE5.SA) and Rio
Tinto, have also said they expect the recent slump in iron ore
prices to be temporary, with prices already recovering.
