WELLINGTON Nov 17 The offer price for New
Zealand takeover target Pyne Gould Corp. Ltd has been
raised to 37 NZ cents a share, the company said on Thursday.
It said the company associated with George Kerr, long time
director and shareholder, and U.S. investment fund Baker Street,
had raised their offer four cents from the original NZ$0.33 a
share, which was now a 37 percent premium to the company's
pre-offer traded price.
"The increased offer price is in response to feedback which
AEP has received from several institutional shareholders," Kerr
said in a statement.
The offer period has also been extended by seven days.
Kerr has said the company has changed markedly since it sold
assets into a new banking company called Heartland and
it needs to develop in a new direction, by reinvesting its
earnings and taking a long investment horizon.
PGC shares last traded on Nov 16 at NZ$0.32. The new offer
values the company at around NZ$80 million ($61 million).
The entity being used for the offer, Australasian Equity
Partners Fund Ltd, has said it already had undertakings for 37.5
percent of the company.
PGC sold its major asset, finance firm Marac, into the
Heartland banking operation, with the proceeds distributed to
shareholders.
PGC now holds minor stakes in agribusiness PGW Wrightson
, Heartland, and the impaired property assets from
Marac. It said net asset backing at June 30 was NZ$0.60 a share.
(Gyles Beckford)