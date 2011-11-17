WELLINGTON Nov 17 The offer price for New Zealand takeover target Pyne Gould Corp. Ltd has been raised to 37 NZ cents a share, the company said on Thursday.

It said the company associated with George Kerr, long time director and shareholder, and U.S. investment fund Baker Street, had raised their offer four cents from the original NZ$0.33 a share, which was now a 37 percent premium to the company's pre-offer traded price.

"The increased offer price is in response to feedback which AEP has received from several institutional shareholders," Kerr said in a statement.

The offer period has also been extended by seven days.

Kerr has said the company has changed markedly since it sold assets into a new banking company called Heartland and it needs to develop in a new direction, by reinvesting its earnings and taking a long investment horizon.

PGC shares last traded on Nov 16 at NZ$0.32. The new offer values the company at around NZ$80 million ($61 million).

The entity being used for the offer, Australasian Equity Partners Fund Ltd, has said it already had undertakings for 37.5 percent of the company.

PGC sold its major asset, finance firm Marac, into the Heartland banking operation, with the proceeds distributed to shareholders.

PGC now holds minor stakes in agribusiness PGW Wrightson , Heartland, and the impaired property assets from Marac. It said net asset backing at June 30 was NZ$0.60 a share.

(Gyles Beckford)