HONG KONG, Nov 18 (IFR) - Commodities trader Noble
Group may dodge the downgrade bullet, even after poor
Q3 results, but the company has its work cut out to convince
investors its risk management is robust enough to withstand
increasingly volatile markets.
A downgrade could be catastrophic for the company, taking
its rating into junk territory and triggering forced selling
from investors who are not allowed to hold sub-investment grade
assets.
Its bonds are already trading at levels comparable to a BB+
rated company, with investors awaiting rating agency verdicts.
Standard & Poor's has warned of a downgrade, Moody's has a
negative outlook, and Fitch has lowered its outlook to stable
from positive. All three agencies currently have the
Singapore-listed, Hong Kong-headquartered company in the lowest
investment grade category.
"It is less likely to get into high yield category primarily
because the company has put in a lot of effort to get upgraded
to investment grade and they will not want to give it up easily,
unless they surprise again in the next quarter. The rating also
matters to their counterparties in some of the businesses," said
Harsh Agarwal, Head Desk Strategist with Credit Suisse.
Earlier this month, the company posted a net loss of USD17.5
million for the three months ended September, hurt by unrealized
mark-to-market losses, compared with a net profit of USD157
million a year earlier.
That triggered a collapse in its bonds with longer
maturities facing the brunt of the selling. Its 8.5% perpetual
bonds tumbled to 72 from 85, and its 2020 bonds
fell 9 points to 85 cents on the dollar. The
2013 bonds fell 6 points to around par.
"The credit curve is quite flat so investors are better off
holding the shorter bonds," said Bharat Shettigar, credit
analyst with Standard Chartered Bank.
"It is quite important for the company to convince rating
agencies the things are not as bad as suggested by the Q3
numbers. The timing of the cash flow from the Brazilian
acquisition is also critical."
Standard & Poor's is the most hawkish of the three agencies,
having put its BBB- rating on review for a possible downgrade -
a decision which is expected within 90 days.
"We need to talk to them about the very weak Q3 and if the
underlying reasons for the loss and weak profit margins and cash
flows are persisting in Q4," said Christopher Lee, S&P analyst.
"It is difficult to do spinoffs and IPOs in this
environment, so we need to see how cashflows will improve," he
said referring to the company's cash injection plans.
The company has a plan to raise USD700 million via a planned
listing of its agriculture division next year. The business is
primarily made up of soybean crushing in Argentina, Brazil and
China, sugarcane mills in Brazil as well as other businesses
such as cotton, coffee, cocoa and other grains.
"If we are satisfied the declining profitability trend is
temporary and it can raise capital to restore its financial
strength within a reasonable timeframe, the rating will not be
lowered," said Lee.
When asked about its fourth quarter performance, the company
was guarded about disclosing details.
"We are committed to and are confident that we will maintain
our investment grade rating," said the company CFO Robert van
der Zalm in an emailed response.
While a repeat of the third quarter shock was unlikely, it
is putting the company's risk management practices under
scrutiny.
"We expect a significantly stronger performance in the
fourth quarter," said John Rachmat, RBS analyst, who said the
loss was a one-off occurrence.
"In my opinion there is some degree of failure in the risk
management practices within Noble. This is a longer term concern
and investors will look for signs there is improvement in the
risk management practices."
A slowing global economy and worries about a possible
recession have lowered demand for commodities, and the
heightened volatility has increased risks for commodity traders.
Bonds from other commodities traders suffered in the wake of
Noble's poor results. A 2020 issue from rival Olam International
fell by 5 points to 85 cents on the dollar. The credit
subsequently recovered, though, after the company reported a
rise in net profit.
"The question is whether the quarterly loss is one off or
whether there are deeper problems with their (Noble's) risk
management. In the past, they have managed risks quite well
given the volatile nature of the commodities business," said
Standard Chartered Bank's Shettigar, while adding that risk
management in the carbon credit would be a challenge because of
the lack of hedging tools.
(Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters. Editing by
Julian Baker)