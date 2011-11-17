November 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Terra Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date December 01, 2014
Final Extended Maturity December 01, 2015
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 45bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Danske & DnB Markets
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered
Bond programme
ISIN NO0010630148
