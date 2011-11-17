November 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Terra Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date December 01, 2014

Final Extended Maturity December 01, 2015

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 24, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Danske & DnB Markets

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer's Covered

Bond programme

ISIN NO0010630148

