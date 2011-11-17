November 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Doosan Infracore Co.Ltd

Guarantor The Korea Development Bank

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date November 23, 2016

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.73

Yield 4.561 pct

Spread 321.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 365bp

over the 1.0 pct October 2016 UST

Payment Date November 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Korea Development Bank, Standard

Chartered Bank & Haha Daetoo Securities

Expected Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.