* Sees FY12 adj EPS $2.71-$3.02 vs est $2.66
* Q4 adj EPS $0.81 vs est $0.60
* Q4 rev $243.8 mln vs est $230.3 mln
Nov 17 Audio technology licensor Dolby
Labs Inc posted a better-than-expected fourth quarter on
higher growth in its broadcast market, and forecast 2012 profit
above estimates.
The company sees full-year adjusted earnings of $2.71-$3.02
per share on revenue of $910-970 million, while analysts were
expecting $2.66 per share in earnings on revenue of $982.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $79.1 million, or 71 cents
per share, from $65 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.
Licensing revenue grew 15 percent in the quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 81 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $243.8 million from $227.8
million a year ago.
Analysts expected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 60
cents per share on revenue of $230.3 million.
