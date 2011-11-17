SEOUL, Nov 18 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
TOP STORIES
>Samsung says alters tablet to avoid German ban
>Financial regulators to launch Asia FSB group
>Woori, Shinhan battle for troubled Tomato Savings
>Daewoo Shipbuilding wins $500 mln ship order
>South Korea's S-Oil to sell gasoil 2012 term cargo
MARKETS
>Seoul shares post solid gains but volatility seen
>S.Korea won bounces back on euro recovery
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Trigger-happy investors dumped U.S. stocks on Thursday, scared
by the market's sudden fall through a key technical level
brought on by more worries about Europe's debt troubles.
*Oil prices tumbled on Thursday, with U.S. crude dropping 4
percent as investors booked profits a day after after a surge to
five-month highs tested key technical levels.
*World stocks and oil prices slumped on Thursday on heightening
debt contagion fears after Spain's borrowing costs jumped to
almost 7 percent at a debt auction - a level seen as
unsustainable by many investors.
*Seoul shares finished 1.1 percent higher on Thursday after
volatile trade, lifted by rises in technology issues and
shipyards, but gains may not be sustainable amid persistent
doubts about the euro zone's stability, analysts said.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>POSCO signed has signed an MOU to supply magnesium
and advanced materials to Toyota Tsusho Corp.
(Reporting by Iktae Park and Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)