SEOUL Nov 18 CJ Group companies said they
would acquire a 40 percent stake in Korea Express
for 1.91 trillion won ($1.7 billion), a 3 percent discount to
the initial takeover offer.
CJ Cheiljedang and unlisted logistics unit CJ
GLS said in regulatory filings said late on Thursday that they
had also obtained the right to sell some of Korea Express'
outstanding debt to major shareholders Daewoo Engineering &
Construction and Asiana Airlines.
In October, subsidiaries of food-to-entertainment
conglomerate CJ sold a $300 million stake in Samsung Life
to finance its takeover of the country's biggest
logistics firm.
($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)