* Targets top global carriers as customers

* Aims for overseas sales to contribute 60-70 pct to revenue

* Targets 30 pct sales growth this year

* Aims for smartphones to make up 30 pct of handset sales

(Adds details, quotes)

By Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao

HONG KONG, Nov 18 China's ZTE Corp is planning a major strategic shift away from the cheap phones and telecoms equipment that have made it one of the fastest growing manufacturers in both sectors towards making more profitable smartphones and higher-end network gear.

ZTE (0763.HK) (000063.SZ) hopes to rake in more overseas sales from supplying equipment such as the latest fourth generation LTE (long term evolution) gear to major carriers.

The firm, which started out in the mid-1980s selling accordions and bulky telephone sets, is also aggressively marketing its top-selling smartphones to battle the likes of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS).

"Our strategy is to raise the unit selling price of our phones. We're making a shift towards producing more smartphones by investing more in innovation and marketing," CEO Shi Lirong told Reuters in his first media interview in more than a year.

"This is a marathon race and it's too early to declare any winners. We have our own strategy and will take it one step at a time."

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ZTE at a glance: link.reuters.com/cud25s

ZTE, China Unicom miss quarterly forecasts [ID:nL3E7LR1AU]

Huawei sees gadget sales up by a third [ID:nL3E7MG0JF]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

In the telecommunications equipment sector, ZTE now ranks the fifth largest in the world in overall sales, behind Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], Nokia Siemens Networks GmbH [NSN.UL] and Alcatel Lucent SA ALUA.PA.

"I'm very hopeful that we'll be able to make it to the top three in the future," said the 47-year-old, who is an engineer by training. "ZTE may be No.5 now, but our business is growing the fastest among our peers."

For mobile phones, ZTE, based in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, is now one of the top five makers globally.

4G TECHNOLOGY

Shi, speaking on the sidelines of the Mobile Asia Congress, said ZTE's close links with major overseas telecommunications operators had helped shield it from the economic downturn in Europe and the United States.

One of the markets ZTE is banking on is next generation super-fast 4G mobile networks based on the TD-LTE standard.

ZTE has won 28 commercial LTE contracts globally, including with Softbank Corp (9984.T) in Japan and Hutchison 3G Austria.

"We took part in all the major LTE network projects in the world. We left almost no stone unturned," Shi said.

The company hopes that such contract wins will help boost the contribution of overseas revenues to 60-70 percent eventually from 54 percent now, said the 24-year ZTE veteran.

The group hopes its total revenue will grow by 30 percent this year, after climbing 17 percent to 70.26 billion yuan ($11 billion) last year, of which 60 percent came from equipment business and 26 percent from consumer devices including handsets, he said.

In comparison, Ericsson's sales in 2010 totalled about $30 billion and Huawei's were $28 billion.

HUMBLE BEGINS

ZTE, founded in 1985 by its chairman Hou Weigui, has diversified from its humble beginnings into consumer devices with its Blade and Skate smartphones, as well as its Light Tab tablet PCs.

A museum at its Shenzhen headquarters gives a flavour of the early days, with faded photographs of its first spartan factories and a second-hand blue Mercedes -- the first company car -- on display.

The company has been growing rapidly in the past decade, thanks largely to its low-cost strategy. Now the firm aims to move up the value chain by pumping out more high-end equipment and handsets, Shi said.

In 2010, ZTE's gross profit margin for telecom equipment was up 3.55 percentage points to 38.43 percent, while margins for consumer devices products fell 5.88 percentage points to 20.26 percent, around half Apple's 40 percent.

"We've now given up quite a lot in making low-cost handphones," said Shi, who carries in his bag a Blade, a Skate and a ZTE V9 seven inch tablet PC.

The Chinese firm had aggressively grabbed market share over the past few years by selling low-cost feature phones to overseas emerging markets such as India and Africa.

ZTE was the fourth largest mobile phone maker in the third quarter, according to IDC.

But it was ranked by research firm Gartner as the fifth largest handset maker, with a 3.2 percent market share, far behind Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE, Samsung, LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) and Apple.

In the third quarter, ZTE shipped 14.1 million mobile phones, almost double the same period a year earlier and some 3 million fewer than fourth ranked Apple, Gartner figures showed.

Shi said ZTE has now ditched producing $20-30 feature phones to focus more on quality handsets, and is aiming for smartphones to contribute 30 percent of the company's total handset revenue to lift margins this year.

ZTE set a target to ship more than 80 million cellphones this year, including more than 10 million smartphones, higher than its crosstown rival Huawei, which also has a similar diversification strategy to capture the consumer market.

Both Chinese firms face a challenge breaking into the U.S. market, where hurdles are political as well as commercial.

U.S. lawmakers on the House of Representatives intelligence committee have announced an investigation into potential security threats posed by Chinese telecommunications firms due to concerns about cyber espionage. [ID:nN1E7AG25K]

Shi, who was speaking before the announcement from Washington of the Congressional probe, said ZTE was adopting a patient approach to tackling the U.S. market.

"We'll have to come up with some irresistible products that customers can't reject. We're adopting a more active and positive attitude towards the U.S. market," he said.

(Editing by Charlie Zhu and Alex Richardson)

((chyenyee.lee@thomsonreuters.com)(852 2843 6901)(Reuters Messaging: chyenyee.lee.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ZTE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.