TAIPEI Nov 18 China Steel, Taiwan's top steel maker, said on Friday it was planning to ask BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to delay iron ore and coking coal deliveries amid the global economic slowdown.

"We are getting ready to talk to our suppliers about that in hopes they can put off their shipment," said a China Steel executive, who asked not to be identified.

"The euro zone debt crisis is widening, and the U.S. economy is not in good shape."

China Steel and bigger rivals such as China's Baoshan Iron & Steel, and others in the steel industry are being hit by weak demand.

"We have adjusted our output for November and will continue into December due to regular maintenance of manufacturing equipment," said the executive, declining to elaborate further.

Baoshan Iron & Steel said earlier this month that it will cut its main product prices for December bookings.

Stocks of China Steel ended down 1.75 percent on Friday, versus the broader market's 2.08 percent slump. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ken Wills)