BRIEF-Sanlam Kenya withdraws profit warning
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
SEOUL Nov 18 Seoul shares declined on Friday, weighed by refiners and shipyards as investors dumped cyclical sectors and sought out safer assets amid deepening fears of global contagion from Europe's debt crisis.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 416 billion won ($368 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a second straight session, and institutions dumped a net 169 billion won, selling shares for a fourth consecutive session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2 percent at 1,839.17 points.
($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LONDON, Feb 10 The dollar rose and U.S. stock futures held near record highs as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, although lingering concerns over political risks kept gains in check.
LONDON, Feb 10 Some U.S. financial institutions could be locked out of the European market if Donald Trump's administration repeals global rules imposed in the wake of the financial crisis, a top EU official said on Friday.