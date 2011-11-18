EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 10)
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SEOUL Nov 18 South Korea's Hana Financial Group will begin negotiations to lower its 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) offer to buy a controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) from U.S. fund Lone Star, a source close to the matter said.
The move came after Korean regulators ordered Lone Star to sell down its 51 percent stake in KEB to 10 percent or less with no strings attached.
The source declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"Hana will try hard to cut down the price, taking into account public opinion," the source added.
($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 The controlling shareholders of Norte Energia SA, the owner of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, have hired banks to sell their stake, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.