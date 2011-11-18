November 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Capgemini

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2016

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.665

Reoffer price 99.665

Spread 325 basis pints

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 29, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan &

Societe Generale CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011149954

