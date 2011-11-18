BRIEF-Gjensidige board member bought 3,500 shares
* John Giverholt, board member in Gjensidige Forsikring asa, has today bougt 3,500 shares in Gjensidige at nok 134.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
November 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 07, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 85bp
Issue price 100.222
Reoffer price 100.222
Payment Date November 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN DE000DB5DDD4
Temporary DE000DB5DCD6
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* John Giverholt, board member in Gjensidige Forsikring asa, has today bougt 3,500 shares in Gjensidige at nok 134.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 preliminary net banking income 80.3 million euros ($85.39 million) versus 99.0 million euros a year ago
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse warned on Friday the United States should be cautious in any revamp of banking regulations to ensure the lessons of the financial crisis are not forgotten.