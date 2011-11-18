November 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 07, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 85bp

Issue price 100.222

Reoffer price 100.222

Payment Date November 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN DE000DB5DDD4

Temporary DE000DB5DCD6

Data supplied by International Insider.