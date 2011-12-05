Dec 5 Stocks of several cloud-computing companies rose on Monday, after German software giant SAP (SAPG.DE) offered to buy Web-based software maker SuccessFactors SFSF.N at a high premium on Friday.

Shares of SuccessFactor's closest rival Taleo TLEO.O jumped by a fifth to a life-high of $39.92 in early morning trade on Nasdaq.

BMO Capital raised its rating on Taleo to "outperform" from "market perform" on Monday.

"The cloud software sector is being consolidated faster than we were expecting, and most investors will likely conclude that Taleo is the most obvious acquisition candidate and that Oracle is the most obvious buyer," it said in a research note.

The SuccessFactors acquisition will help SAP catch up with rival Oracle Corp ORCL.O, which recently said it would buy online customer service company RightNow Technologies Inc RNOW.O.

These acquisitions are expected to spur interest in the cloud technology market, which includes companies that provide sales force automation, human resources and databases.

Companies that make software to help corporations hire, train and retain employees and sell their wares online, have especially been investor favorites even during the downturn.

The near-$3 billion human resources management market is expected to grow exponentially this year as the job market changes and a younger population with very different needs enter employment. [ID:nL3E7IF33G]

Shares of other software-as-a-service companies, such as Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD.O), Kenexa Corp KNXA.N, Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI.O) also rose sharply in reaction to the news.

E-commerce firm Ariba Inc ARBA.O and travel and expense management software maker Concur Technologies Inc (CNQR.O) were also up in early trade.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: sayantani.ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CLOUDCOMPUTING/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.