December 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Linde Finance BV

Guarantor Linde AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 12, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.149

Reoffer price 99.149

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 170.2

bp over the 4.25 pct Bund due July

2016

Payment Date Decembere 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley &

Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0718526790

