December 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date March 2, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 105.095

Reoffer price 105.095

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0597914279

