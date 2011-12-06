BEIJING Dec 6 A Chinese agency said it
had not found toxic pesticides in samples from a production
batch of Coca Cola-made yogurt drinks, an official news agency
reported, narrowing suspicions the drink may have caused the
death of a child who consumed yogurt from the same batch.
The finding appears to cut the chances of a broader recall
of Coke products in northeastern China region.
An 11-year-old boy died in Changchun city in Jilin province
after he drank the strawberry-flavoured Pulpy Milky yogurt drink
on Nov. 28, and his mother was severely ill after consuming the
same drink.
Another mother and her daughter became ill after drinking
another bottle of the same drink in Jilin a few days earlier,
but recovered, Coke spokeswoman Joanna Price said earlier.
Chinese media cited local authorities as saying the
beverages were tainted by pesticide but they did not say when or
how the pesticide might have been introduced into the drink.
Tests carried out by the China National Centre for Food
Quality Supervision and Testing "showed no existence of Methomyl
or thiodicarb, two toxic pesticides, on the samples of the same
batch of the strawberry-flavored milk drinks taken by the
victim," the Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.
Checks of the production process also found they were safe,
the report also said, citing a statement from Coca-Cola's Jilin
unit.
The company and officials earlier agreed the yogurt drink
should be removed from shelves from stores in Jilin province
while the investigation was under way. Coke spokeswoman Price
said the company was cooperating with local authorities.
Food scandals are common in China, where crackdowns have
failed to stamp out poisonings and toxin outbreaks that have
shaken consumer confidence.
Foreign companies are watched closely as they are generally
perceived to hold stricter standards. When western companies are
accused of transgressions, it becomes big news in China.
The Xinhua report said cases in 2009 and 2010 of a man and a
teenager being poisoned by mercury in Sprite, a Coke-produced
softdrink, were traced to intentional poisonings, not quality
problems.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)