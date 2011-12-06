MELBOURNE Dec 6 Australian junior oil and gas company Neon Energy (NEN.AX) is fielding interest from a range of big oil and gas companies looking to farm into its oil and gas prospects off Vietnam, its chief said on Tuesday.

Neon and its 50-50 partner, Singapore-based KrisEnergy Ltd, are looking to farm in partners for their Block 120 and Block 105 in Vietnam to help cover drilling costs next year, and expect to announce at least a preliminary agreement this month.

Chief Executive Ken Charsinsky said interest had come not just from companies that have acreage surrounding Neon's blocks, like ExxonMobil XOM.AX and Premier Oil (PMO.L), but also from companies looking to get into Vietnam.

"Some of them who are not represented there have probably disproportionately expressed interest, as opposed to companies who are," Charsinsky told Reuters in an interview.

"Vietnam has become hot real estate over the past few years for a whole variety of reasons."

Neon and KrisEnergy have yet to decide whether to go ahead with the farm-in before further drilling on their prospects.

"They have to be fairly stout terms for us because we think these are very good prospects," Charsinsky said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

