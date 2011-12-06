* Big oil companies eye Neon's Vietnam stakes

MELBOURNE, Dec 6 Australian junior oil and gas company Neon Energy (NEN.AX) is fielding interest from a range of big oil and gas companies looking to farm into its prospects off Vietnam, including some new entrants, its chief said on Tuesday.

Neon's shares have more than tripled in value this year, far outperforming the best performers in Australia's top 300 stocks, with investors positioning themselves for a potentially big pay off from its Vietnam and California prospects.

"Vietnam is the transformational upside," said Andrew Williams, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

"You've got to bear in mind that there haven't been a lot of wells drilled. You still have a lot of technical risk associated with this. But these guys are not chasing small targets."

Its shares rose 1 percent on Tuesday to 46.5 cents, valuing the group at A$201 million.

The big appeal in Neon is that its acreage is close to Chinese fields already producing gas and is surrounded by blocks owned by majors, like ExxonMobil (XOM.N), which is reported to have hit a potentially significant gas find at its Block 118. [ID:nL3E7LR0NV]

Australia's Origin Energy (ORG.AX) and Santos (STO.AX), and UK-based Premier Oil (PMO.L) are also exploring in the area around Block 120, while Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is also drilling off Vietnam.

Neon and its 50-50 partner, Singapore-based KrisEnergy Ltd, are looking to farm in partners for their Block 120 and Block 105 in Vietnam to help cover drilling costs next year, and expect to announce at least a preliminary agreement this month.

Chief Executive Ken Charsinsky said interest had come not just from companies that have acreage nearby, but also from companies looking to get into Vietnam.

"Some of them who are not represented there have probably disproportionately expressed interest, as opposed to companies who are," Charsinsky told Reuters in an interview.

"Vietnam has become hot real estate over the past few years for a whole variety of reasons."

Neon and KrisEnergy have yet to decide whether to go ahead with the farm-in before or after drilling on their prospects.

"They have to be fairly stout terms for us because we think these are very good prospects," Charsinsky said, adding that the company would be willing to accept less from a major than from a company with slim drilling experience.

An independent assessor, Netherland, Sewell & Associates, has estimated Neon's Block 120 has resources of between 633 million barrels of oil and 7.95 billion barrels of oil.

It estimated Block 105 has between 1.7 trillion cubic feet and 21.4 Tcf of gas.

"Block 105 is an exceptional block, and block 120 is a very good block. They're both above the average that you'd see out there," Charsinsky said.

Block 120 is partly in a zone that China claims, but Neon has restricted its exploration to the section of the block that is not in disputed waters.

Unlike many junior oil and gas explorers, Neon Energy is already producing in California, which covers the company's overhead costs and limits its need to raise equity.

While preparing to drill at least one well in Vietnam in 2012, Neon is also about to start testing this month at its Paloma Deep prospect in California, which it could develop virtually instantly if it turned out to be commercial find.

Depending on the success of the Paloma Deep test and how much a farm-in partner is willing to pay in Vietnam, the company may need to raise debt or equity next year.

"We don't have plans to go to the market right now, but circumstances over the next few months could dictate that we would," Charsinsky said.

Neon raised A$26 million in March at 25 cents a share, with a UK-based, energy-focused fund BlueGold Capital picking up a 15 percent stake. It has trimmed its stake this week, selling to one to three institutions, two sources said.

