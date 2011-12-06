December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Suboridnated Lower Tier2 public bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 27, 2021
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.622
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) ZKB, LUKB & UBS
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0144873277
