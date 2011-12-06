Dec 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unibail Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 13, 2017

Coupon 3.875 PCT

Reoffer price 99.23

Spread 178 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 13, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, GSI,UBS &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A (S&P),A+(Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0718969271

