Dec 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unibail Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 13, 2017
Coupon 3.875 PCT
Reoffer price 99.23
Spread 178 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 13, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, GSI,UBS &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A (S&P),A+(Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0718969271
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.