Dec 7 Six banks have provided a S$650
million-equivalent three-year loan to Malaysia's Integrated
Healthcare Holdings Ltd (IHH) to back the purchase of a stake in
Turkish hospital operator Acibadem Saglik Hizmetleri ve Ticaret
AS, according to sources involved in the deal.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIMB, Credit Suisse, DBS
Bank, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lenders providing
the financing.
The bullet loan is split into a 470 million Singapore dollar
tranche and a 450 million ringgit piece. Malaysian lender CIMB
will take up the entire ringgit portion on its books.
The other five lenders are funding the 470 million Singapore
dollar tranche, said one source.
The terms of the financing are 'relationship' terms given
the borrower's pedigree and the ancillary business expected
because of which the loan is being done on a 'club' basis, said
another source.
The six banks are also mandated on an around $1.5 billion
IPO expected in 2012. Malaysian government investment arm
Khazanah Nasional owns 70 percent of IHH, while
Japan's Mitsui & Co owns the remainder.
IHH has made a non-binding offer to buy 60 percent of
Acibadem, according to one of the sources.
