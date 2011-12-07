* Melco trades up in first day of HK trade

* China's clampdown on property not likely to impact VIP rev-CEO

* $2 bln Studio City project to have a casino-CEO

(Adds details)

By Farah Master and Jonathan Gordon

HONG KONG, Dec 7 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (MPEL.O)6883.HK, one of six licenced casino operators in Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, expects revenue in the Chinese territory to reach $45 billion next year thanks to the resilience of China's economy and a vast unpenetrated domestic market, Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Ho said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Reuters in Hong Kong after the debut of his $5 billion gaming company on the local stock exchange, Ho said China had a million levers it could pull in the case of a downturn, with a potential stimulus package as one option.

"Year to date, we are up more than 45 percent. Next year we are probably looking at 15-20 percent growth. If there is an upside surprise we could easily hit $45 billion in 2012," Ho said in his office, lined with awards and personal photographs including one with Chinese President Hu Jintao.

Macau, a former Portuguese colony an hour from Hong Kong by ferry, is estimated to see gaming revenue reach around $34 billion this year, more than 5 times Las Vegas' expected $6 billion haul. U.S. bank Citigroup is expecting Macau to earn $40 billion in 2012, it wrote in a December gaming report.

Melco's Hong Kong listed shares 6883.HK, each representing one third of an American Depositary Share, traded at HK$26.3 in mid-afternon trading. The firm said in a securities filing that its shares closed the previous session at the equivalent of HK$76.17, putting the value of the Hong Kong shares at HK$25.39 and Wednesday’s gain at 3.6 percent.

Melco competes in the teeming enclave -- the only place where mainland Chinese can legally gamble -- with Las Vegas stalwarts such as Steve Wynn's Wynn Macau (1128.HK) and MGM China (2282.HK), where Ho's sister Pansy Ho is co-chairman.

The casino, which is set to develop its new 32 acre plot by 2015, had originally aimed to raise $400-600 million with a share sale in Hong Kong but scrapped the plan amid deepening turbulence in the global economy.

Investors have been more wary to buy into the gaming sector, a darling earlier this year, due to uncertainty in the highly lucrative VIP segment and its links to China's property sector which is under severe strain.

Yet, Ho said Macau's VIP universe was made up of far more people than Chinese property barons, who are known for spending large sums of money in the enclave's garish gambling halls.

"We haven’t seen any slowdown. The VIP gaming market in Macau right now is so developed that it has really gone beyond the top tier property developers. There are a lot of other people that make up the VIP universe in the gaming space,".

Melco's new project Macau Studio City, a $2 billion large-scale gaming and entertainment resort on the developing Cotai strip, is set to be starkly different from Ho's usual contemporary style, with more over the top designs.

"Studio City will be more grind and mid-end mass," Ho said, dressed in a smart black suit and grey tie. The mid 30-year old shrugged off worries there would be no casino in the property.

"From our perspective and from the government's perspective, in closed doors they agree everything is a go. Before we even bought the land I actually went through how many tables we are going to get with them," he said.

LOOKING TO ASIA

Melco, which has around 15 percent of market share in Macau through properties including entertainment themed City of Dreams, has done quite a bit of work in gaming jurisdictions such as Japan and Taiwan and is ready to be aggressive in those markets when they open up, Ho said.

Ho said that Melco International Development (0200.HK), which owns 33 percent of Melco Crown, would continue to focus on Southeast Asia through its associate firm Entertainment Gaming Asia EGT.A. EGT already has a significant presence in Cambodia and the Philippines, and is working on Vietnam and Laos, he added.

Ho said it was early days for these developing markets but commentated they could collaborate for future projects in Southeast Asia.

"It might be a three-way JV, have Melco and Crown be the equity investors and have Melco Crown manage it. We will take a look at the structure in due course to make sure that all the various shareholders at all the levels are fair," he said.

