Airports of Thailand and Loxley could see
a potential crossover of their 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving
Averages, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Both Airports of Thailand and Loxley are in an uptrend,
trading above their 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Averages.
The MACD is above the 0 line for both stocks and shows a
potential HOOK pattern.
Airports of Thailand is the country's main airport
operator, while Loxley is a telecoms network provider.
For a technical view on Airports of Thailand:
link.reuters.com/rut45s
For a technical view on Loxley:
link.reuters.com/sut45s
CONTEXT:
A 50-Day and 200-Day crossover is a trading signal. A "buy"
signal is triggered, when the 50-Day goes above the 200-Day
moving average and is called a 'Golden Cross'.
A "sell" signal is triggered when the 50-Day crosses and
goes below the 200-Day moving average and is called a 'Death
Cross'.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)