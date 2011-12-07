* Cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

* Cuts price target to $3 from $4

* Cites co's cash burn phase over next several quarters

Dec 7 RBC Capital Markets downgraded Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) to "sector perform" from "outperform," saying the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider will spend more on its 4G services and iPhone subsidies, over the next several quarters.

The brokerage also said the spectrum market has become more competitive following Verizon Wireless' $3.6 billion deal with SpectrumCo. The deal gives Verizon access to wireless airwaves and lets SpectrumCo resell its mobile service. [ID:nN1E7B109N]

The deal puts renewed pressure on U.S. telecom companies, which are scrambling to get more spectrum to support increasing consumer demand for videos and other data-heavy services.

On Monday, Sprint competitor Leap Wireless International Inc LEAP.O swapped wireless airwaves with Verizon Wireless in a series of deals aimed at beefing up its presence in the Chicago area . [ID:nL3E7N53DS]

RBC cut its price target on Sprint's stock to $3 from $4.

Shares of Sprint closed at $2.61 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)

