BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.26 billion Multifamily K-Deal, Kf27
* Approximately $1.26 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Feb. 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
December 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
Issue Amount 600 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 22, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.612
Payment Date December 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA-(S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme
ISIN CH0144934319
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The Three Degrees, a female vocal group best known for the 1974 smash "When Will I See You Again," has sued Sony Music Entertainment Inc, seeking to recoup decades of royalties it says were withheld by a former manager and his widow.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HETA Asset Resolution AG's EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0863484035) issued in 2012 and maturing in 2022 at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes' rating is equalised with Austria's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (AA+/Stable), based on Fitch's expectation that the Austrian government will continue to honour the unconditional and irrevocable