Dec 7 Citigroup added Nike Inc (NKE.N) to its top picks live list and said strong growth in pre-placed orders and its ability to sell more, even at increased prices, will drive the company's revenue and margins in the second quarter.

The brokerage raised its price target on the stock to $113 from $101 on strong revenues from emerging market exposure, price increases and direct channel strength.

"We see higher revenues on new capacity supporting strong demand for Nike Free and Lunar product lines and price increases of 5-7 percent which won't be seen in stores until 2012, but will likely be seen in upcoming futures results," analyst Kate McShane wrote in a note.

The analyst, who maintained her "buy" rating on the stock, reckons futures orders, a closely watched measure of demand in coming months, will grow 13 percent in the second quarter.

Citigroup said the world's biggest athletic shoe and clothing maker may raise its full-year gross margin guidance to a 30-50 basis points decline from the 100 basis points drop it had expected earlier.

"Also, cotton is likely to be a margin helper in the first half of 2013 and strong sell-throughs at retail could imply less year-over-year markdown money contributions from Nike," McShane said.

Citigroup expects Nike to post strong growth in North America on robust comparable sales at retail partners like Foot Locker Inc (FL.N) and Finish Line (FINL.O), "which are running above street estimates."

In September, Nike's quarterly results had topped market expectations as it staved off margin pressure with strong revenue and price increases. [ID:nL3E7KL3BM]

