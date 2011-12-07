Venezuela cenbank eyes $1 bln financing operation with Nomura -sources

CARACAS, Feb 8 Venezuela's central bank is evaluating a financial operation in which it would receive more than $1 billion from investment bank Nomura in exchange for bonds issued by state oil company PDVSA, according to a document seen by Reuters and a source with first-hand knowledge of the situation. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)