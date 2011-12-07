* Says coal demand may be affected by cheaper gas, tighter norms

* Downgrades Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N to "neutral" from "buy"

* Dow Jones U.S. Coal index down 3 percent

(Follows alerts)

Dec 7 Goldman Sachs cut the U.S. coal sector to "neutral" from "attractive" on a possible fall in demand due to lower gas prices over the next two years, a proposed tightening of emission rules and increasing efficiencies.

The brokerage also downgraded coal miner Peabody Energy BTU.N to "neutral" and removed it from its "Americas Buy List" after revising down its earnings estimates for Peabody's Illinois Basin/Western Bit thermal and PCI metallurgical coal businesses.

"We expect coal stocks to remain sensitive to broader economic/equity sentiment," the brokerage said in a note to clients.

"However, sustained outperformance is unlikely due to our outlook for flat U.S. thermal prices, falling metallurgical coal prices, falling U.S. thermal volumes and continued cost pressures," it said.

Goldman, which reduced its price target for Peabody shares to $43 from $50, however, said it continued to see the company's exposure to Asia and the potential for Asian joint ventures as long-term positives.

Shares of Peabody Energy were trading down 3.4 percent at $36.89. The broader Dow Jones U.S. Coal Index .DJUSCL was down about 3 percent.

(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

