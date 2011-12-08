Dec 8 Nomura downgraded Philip Morris International Inc (PM.N) to "neutral" from "buy", saying the tobacco giant faces volume and pricing pressures in the medium term from its premium focus and geographical exposure, particularly in Western Europe.

Sales of Philip Morris -- the owner of Marlboro, L&M and Bond Street brands -- will likely come under pressure in Europe from its premium focus, the brokerage said in a note.

In addition, tax-driven price increases will cause volume declines in Turkey, Russia and Ukraine in 2012, Nomura said.

The brokerage left its price target on shares of the New York-based company unchanged at $70, noting that they have outperformed peers by more than 29 percent year-to-date.

"We see downside risk (for shares) from here and worry that the market has not discounted these pressures," Nomura said.

In October, the company posted adjusted third-quarter profit of $1.37 a share, topping analysts' estimates of $1.24, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nASA02Z7F]

Shares of Philip Morris, valued at about $131.3 billion, closed at $75.58 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

