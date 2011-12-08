(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- U.S. water & sewer utilities overall appear well positioned to continue generating solid financial performance to bondholders throughout the current economic cycle, according to a new report issued by Fitch Ratings today. The medians for the group continue to point to ongoing capital pressures, but perhaps more importantly in the current economic climate, they highlight the water & sewer sector's sustained, albeit weakened, fiscal health.

As expected, Fitch notes particular regions and classes of utilities are facing greater near-term stress than their counterparts and the company expects that the cumulative effect could diminish future median results somewhat.

According to the report, debt service coverage remains strong but continued to weaken from 2011 along with cash flows. Despite the lower coverage and cash flow performance, utility balance sheets remained very healthy. Fitch says key debt ratios rose from 2011, but planned capital spending is down, possibly signaling anticipated deferred maintenance.

