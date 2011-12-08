December 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Akzo Nobel NV
Guarantor Akzo Nobel Sweden Finance AB
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.187
Reoffer price 99.187
Yield 4.136 pct
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 274bp
over the 4.25 pct 2018 DBR
Payment Date December 15, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0719962986
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.