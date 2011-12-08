December 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Akzo Nobel NV

Guarantor Akzo Nobel Sweden Finance AB

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date December 17, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.187

Reoffer price 99.187

Yield 4.136 pct

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 274bp

over the 4.25 pct 2018 DBR

Payment Date December 15, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0719962986

Data supplied by International Insider.