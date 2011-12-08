* Rights offer for up to 44.4 mln shares at $4.50

* Top shareholder JBS to buy any unsubscribed rights

* Shares fall 11 pct

Dec 8 Chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Corp PPC.N proposed a rights offering for up to 44.44 million shares at a discounted price of $4.50 per share to raise about $200 million.

Shares of the Greeley, Colorado-based company, that have lost more than a fifth of their value this year, fell 11 percent to $5.50 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading at $5.88.

The world's top beef producer, Brazil's JBS (JBSS3.SA), which owned about 67 percent in the company as of March 2011, has committed to buy both its allotted portion and any unsubscribed rights on offer, Pilgrim's said in a statement.

Last month, JBS blamed losses at Pilgrim's, which has been fighting rising grain costs and excess North American supply, for posting a third-quarter net loss. [ID:nN1E7AD1YD]

