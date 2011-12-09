Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
BEIJING Dec 9 China's power generation rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in November, its slowest growth in 10 months, government data showed on Friday.
The following table shows power output by generation source in November.
A more detailed breakdown will be provided by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Please click on to see previous months' tables and other power stories.
Output figures are in billion kilowatt hours.
Nov yr/yr Jan-Nov yr/yr
pct pct Thermal 306.32 9.0 3,461.20 13.9 Hydro 49.35 6.3 567.56 -1.4 Nuclear 6.56 -6.7 78.82 17.9 TOTAL* 371.30 8.5 4,193.90 12.0 * Includes minor sources of electricity not shown separately. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.