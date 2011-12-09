BEIJING Dec 9 China's power generation rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in November, its slowest growth in 10 months, government data showed on Friday.

The following table shows power output by generation source in November.

A more detailed breakdown will be provided by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Please click on to see previous months' tables and other power stories.

Output figures are in billion kilowatt hours.

Nov yr/yr Jan-Nov yr/yr

pct pct Thermal 306.32 9.0 3,461.20 13.9 Hydro 49.35 6.3 567.56 -1.4 Nuclear 6.56 -6.7 78.82 17.9 TOTAL* 371.30 8.5 4,193.90 12.0 * Includes minor sources of electricity not shown separately. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)