(Follows alerts)

Dec 9 Sears Holding Corp (SHLD.O) shareholders will end up with about 80 percent of the common stock in Orchard Supply Hardware Stores, following the spin-off of the hardware and garden stores unit, according to a regulatory filing.

Every 22.14 shares of Sears stock will entitle a holder to get one Class A share and one preferred share of the new company, the California-based unit said in the filing.

The distribution will be effective on Dec. 30.

The 89-store chain said it intends to list its Class A common stock under the symbol 'OSH' on Nasdaq.

Sears shares fell more than 5 percent to $55.28 in early trade on Friday.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((ranjita.ganesan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S +91 080 4135 5800; Reuters messaging: ranjita.ganesan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ORCHARDSUPPLY SPINOFF/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.